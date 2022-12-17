Zakir's historic debut ton keeps Tigers afloat, India four wickets away from victory

Debutant Zakir Hasan's century headlined Bangladesh's much-improved effort with the bat in their second innings against India in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Zakir (100 off 224) immediately got out to R Ashwin after the hundred but before that he became only the fourth Bangladeshi after Aminul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful and Abul Hasan to score a hundred on debut. Zakir is also only the second opener with a fourth-innings hundred on debut.

After a magnificent opening partnership, Bangladesh lost three wickets in the post-lunch session and two in the evening session, giving India control over the Test.

Both the wickets falling in the evening session were claimed by Axar Patel. Shakib Al Hasan was unbeaten on 40 at the end of day four. He was accompanied by Mehidy Hasan Miraz (9*).

The Tigers are now trailing by 241 runs with four wickets in hand as they were chasing a mammoth target of 513 for an unlikely victory.

The pitch however had little to offer for the bowlers but still Bangladesh batter found a way to throw away their wickets.

After keeping them unscathed in the morning session, Bangladesh lost their first wicket and edged an Umesh Yadav delivery behind the wicket. At first slip, Virat Kohli though dropped it, luckily wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant tumbled his left to hold onto a one-handed catch.

That brought an end to the 124-run partnership, which was only the second hundred plus partnership for Bangladesh in the opening stand in the fourth innings of a Test. Javed Omar Belim and Nafees Iqbal's 133-run for the opening stand in a drawn Test against Zimbabwe in 2005 still remains highest.

Shanto, who started the play with 64 after the lunch session, added just three to be out on 67. He hit seven fours in his 156-ball-knock.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel then rattled the stump of Yasir Ali (5) with a delivery that turned a bit.

Litton Das joined a stubborn Zakir as Bangladesh appeared to control the things but Indian bowlers bowled patiently and waited for the mistakes of the batter.

And Bangladesh batters indeed didn't disappoint the visitors as Litton dug his own graveyards by chipping a Kuldeep Yadav googly straight to long-on where Umesh Yadav held onto a simple catch. Litton made 19, playing 59 balls.

The two teams meet again for the second Test in Mirpur on 22 December.