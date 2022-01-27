Women's Ashes Test: Lanning, Haynes shine with bat to give Australia upper hand

Sports

Hindustan Times
27 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 06:09 pm

Related News

Women's Ashes Test: Lanning, Haynes shine with bat to give Australia upper hand

At stumps, Australia's score read 327/7 with Annabel Sutherland (7*) unbeaten at the crease for the hosts.

Hindustan Times
27 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 06:09 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Meg Lanning (93) and Rachael Haynes (86) starred with the bat as Australia dominated against England on Day 1 of the ongoing one-off Test in the Women's Ashes here at the Manuka Oval on Thursday.

At stumps, Australia's score read 327/7 with Annabel Sutherland (7*) unbeaten at the crease for the hosts.

Sent into bat, Australia got off to a poor start as the hosts lost Alyssa Healy (0) and Beth Mooney (3) with just four runs on the board. Healy was sent back to the pavilion by Katherine Brunt while Mooney was dismissed by Anya Shrubsole. Ellyse Perry (18) also perished in the 15th over off the bowling of Nat Sciver and Australia was reduced to 43/3.

This brought skipper Lanning to the middle and she along with opening batter Haynes revived the hosts' innings. The partnership between saw both batters registering their half-centuries and at the tea break, Australia's score read 199/3.

The 169-run stand between Lanning and Haynes was finally broken by Sciver in the 66th over as she sent Lanning (93) back to the hut. Soon after, Haynes (86) was dismissed by Brunt, and Australia was reduced to 212/5 in the 67th over.

Ashleigh Gardner was dismissed after playing a 56-run knock, and right on the cusp of stumps, Tahlia McGrath (52) was dismissed by Nat Sciver.

Brief Scores: Australia 327/7 (Meg Lanning 93, Rachael Haynes 86; Nat Sciver 3-41) vs England. 

Cricket

Ashes Test / Australia Women's Cricket Team / England Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

10h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

11h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka