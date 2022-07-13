Windies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Tigers win toss and Tamim chooses to field again

Sports

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 07:14 pm

Related News

Windies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Tigers win toss and Tamim chooses to field again

Bangladesh made one change to their playing XI by resting fast-bowler Taskin Ahmed and playing an extra batter in Mosaddek Hossain Saikat. 

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 07:14 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh once again won the toss in the second ODI against West Indies and captain Tamim Iqbal chose to field again in Guyana.

The Tigers won the toss and fielded in the first ODI as well, which they won comfortably by six wickets. 

Bangladesh made one change to their playing XI by resting fast-bowler Taskin Ahmed and playing an extra batter in Mosaddek Hossain Saikat. 

Two changes for West Indies as Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul come in, while Jadon Seales and Phillip miss out.

The visitors will look to win this match and wrap up the ODI series after failing to win the Test and T20I series against the hosts in this tour of the Caribbean before this.

 

West Indies XI: Nicholas Pooran (C,WK), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Shemarh Brooks, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein,

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(WK), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

 

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / West Indies Cricket Team / ODI Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

11h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

2d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The boat that will never sink

The boat that will never sink

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

9h | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

10h | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155