Windies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Tigers win toss and Tamim chooses to field again

Bangladesh once again won the toss in the second ODI against West Indies and captain Tamim Iqbal chose to field again in Guyana.

The Tigers won the toss and fielded in the first ODI as well, which they won comfortably by six wickets.

Bangladesh made one change to their playing XI by resting fast-bowler Taskin Ahmed and playing an extra batter in Mosaddek Hossain Saikat.

Two changes for West Indies as Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul come in, while Jadon Seales and Phillip miss out.

The visitors will look to win this match and wrap up the ODI series after failing to win the Test and T20I series against the hosts in this tour of the Caribbean before this.

West Indies XI: Nicholas Pooran (C,WK), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Shemarh Brooks, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein,

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(WK), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman