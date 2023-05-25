A win for Bashundhara Kings against Sheikh Russel on Friday assures them league crown

Three-time champion Bashundhara Kings will play former champion Sheikh Russel KC on Friday to assure a record 4th consecutive titles of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football as the first team.

The much-awaited match of the league leader Bashundhara Kings with the 5th ranked Sheikh Russel KC will kick off at 4:00 pm at their home ground --Bashundhara Sports Complex in the capital.

A win against Sheikh Russel KC on Friday enabled Bashundhara Kings to create a new history in the country's football by clinching the league crown for a record 4th times in a row with three matches to spare.

The Kings clinched the league crown three times in the 2018-19, 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

However, the BPL was abandoned once in 2019-20 season due to Corona Pandemic.

Earlier, Dhaka Abahani Limited clinched the BPL title for a record six times, featuring three times in a row in the first three editions--2007, 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

Bashundhara Kings, now in handshake distance from the league crown securing 43 points from 16 matches, needed just a win in the remaining four league matches while Federation Cup champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd are in the distant 2nd place with 33 points from 16 encounters.

Two old rivals Dhaka Abahani Limited and Dhaka Mohamnedan SC will also meet each other on Friday (May 26) at 4: pm at Shaheed Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium in Cumilla

Two lowly teams-- Chittagong Abahani Ltd and Azampur FC, Uttara, will meet each other in the day's other fixture at the Bir Shreshta Fl Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.