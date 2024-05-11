Bashundhara Kings clinch record fifth consecutive BPL title

Bashundhara Kings once again set the new milestone in the history of country's domestic football as they clinched the record fifth consecutive title of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football with three matches in hand beating Mohammedan Sporting Club by 2-1 goals held on Saturday.



The Kings, which clinched BPL title for the 4th consecutive times from 2018-2019 season to 2022-23 season, now took unassailable lead in the league table with 40 points from 15 matches while Mohammedan Sporting Club, who suffered their first defeat in the ongoing league, remained second position in the league table with 28 points playing the same number of matches.



Earlier, Kings won their first of four consecutive league titles in their debut season in BPL in 2019, before the next edition was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Oscar Bruz¢n men remained unstoppable in the next three editions, winning the BPL crown in 2021, 2022, and 2023.



Abahani won the most six times champion in BPL. Bashundhara Kings entered the BPL in 2018. Since then, they have won the league title five times in a row. The country's domestic football has a record of winning a hat-trick of titles in the post-independence period, but does not have any achievement of winning five titles in a row.



Held at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh, Brazilian forward Dorielton scored both the goals for Kings who led the first half by 1-0 goal while midfielder Minhajul Abedin Ballu scored a lone goal for Mohammedan SC.



Dorielton gave Kings a deserving lead in the 19th minute after taking while after the resumption he doubled the lead scoring his second goal in the 52nd minute of the match.



Mohammedan were desperately looking forward to stage a fight back in the match and Minhajul finally reduced the margin with a placing shot in the 65th minute.



After that goal, Mohammedan however tried their best to stage a fight back in the match but they could not score any in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with empty hand.



Kings also took revenge against Mohammedan with this victory. Following the defeat of Mohammedan in the match, no other team remained unbeaten in the ongoing league.



Earlier, in the first leg, Mohammedan beat Bashundhara Kings by a solitary goal held at Kings Arena.