Bashundhara Kings clinch record fifth consecutive BPL title

Sports

BSS
11 May, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 08:45 pm

Related News

Bashundhara Kings clinch record fifth consecutive BPL title

The Kings, which clinched BPL title for the 4th consecutive times from 2018-2019 season to 2022-23 season, now took unassailable lead in the league table with 40 points from 15 matches while Mohammedan Sporting Club, who suffered their first defeat in the ongoing league, remained second position in the league table with 28 points playing the same number of matches.

BSS
11 May, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Photo: Bashundhara Kings
Photo: Bashundhara Kings

Bashundhara Kings once again set the new milestone in the history of country's domestic football as they clinched the record fifth consecutive title of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football with three matches in hand beating Mohammedan Sporting Club by 2-1 goals held on Saturday. 
 
The Kings, which clinched BPL title for the 4th consecutive times from 2018-2019 season to 2022-23 season, now took unassailable lead in the league table with 40 points from 15 matches while Mohammedan Sporting Club, who suffered their first defeat in the ongoing league, remained second position in the league table with 28 points playing the same number of matches.
 
Earlier, Kings won their first of four consecutive league titles in their debut season in BPL in 2019, before the next edition was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Oscar Bruz¢n men remained unstoppable in the next three editions, winning the BPL crown in 2021, 2022, and 2023.
 
Abahani won the most six times champion in BPL. Bashundhara Kings entered the BPL in 2018. Since then, they have won the league title five times in a row. The country's domestic football has a record of winning a hat-trick of titles in the post-independence period, but does not have any achievement of winning five titles in a row.
 
Held at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh, Brazilian forward Dorielton scored both the goals for Kings who led the first half by 1-0 goal while midfielder Minhajul Abedin Ballu scored a lone goal for Mohammedan SC. 
 
Dorielton gave Kings a deserving lead in the 19th minute after taking while after the resumption he doubled the lead scoring his second goal in the 52nd minute of the match.
 
Mohammedan were desperately looking forward to stage a fight back in the match and Minhajul finally reduced the margin with a placing shot in the 65th minute.
 
After that goal, Mohammedan however tried their best to stage a fight back in the match but they could not score any in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with empty hand. 
  
Kings also took revenge against Mohammedan with this victory. Following the defeat of Mohammedan in the match, no other team remained unbeaten in the ongoing league.
 
Earlier, in the first leg, Mohammedan beat Bashundhara Kings by a solitary goal held at Kings Arena.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Football

Bashundhara Kings

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

1d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

1d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

3d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

3d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The US media is spreading propaganda against the anti-Israel movement

The US media is spreading propaganda against the anti-Israel movement

1h | Videos
The US and Germany give the most weapons to Israel

The US and Germany give the most weapons to Israel

1h | Videos
F Minor’s: fusion of ethnic and folk music

F Minor’s: fusion of ethnic and folk music

49m | Videos
Dr. Abed Chaudhury’s journey in Gene Science

Dr. Abed Chaudhury’s journey in Gene Science

2h | Videos