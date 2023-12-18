Bashundhara Kings down Mohammedan in final to secure Independence Cup title

Coming from behind, a 10-man Bashundhara Kings clinched the Independence Cup trophy for the 2nd consecutive time beating Federation Cup champions Dhaka Mohammedan SC by 2-1 goal in the final al the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj on Monday.

The first-ever final match between holders Bashundhara Kings and Federation Cup Champion Mohammedan SC was locked in a goalless position in the first half at the first-ever final of a major football tournament arranged in Gopalganj.

This was the 3rd Independence title for the star studded Bashundhara Kings since their first appearance in country's top level football in 2018.

It was also a sweet revenge for the Kings of their 1-2 goal defeat against Dhaka Mohammedan in the semifinal of the last Federation Cup Football.

In the day's keenly contested final, BPL champions Kings were restricted to 10-man in the 48th minute as their forward Rafiqul Islam got marching order after received a direct card for a rough charge.

Taking the advantage, Nigerian defender Emmanuel Agbaji put Mohammedan SC ahead in the 49th minute by accurate header from goalmouth melee, off a Muzafforov corner (1-0).

But, twinkling of an eye, national forward Rakib Hossain leveled the margin for the Kings in the following minute (50th minute) by a left footed ground shot (1-1)

Later, he was adjudged the best player of the tournament.

Brazilian striker Dorielton Gomes scored the match-winning goal for the all red Kings in the 82nd minute (2-1) and was adjudged the man of the final.

Dhaka Mohammedan SC was adjudged the most disciplined team to receive fair play trophy.

Holders Bashundhara Kings smartly reached the final of the season's curtain raiser soccer meet, the Independence Cup Football ' 2023 crushing former champions Dhaka Abahani Limited by 4-0 goal in the 2nd semifinal at their home venue--Bashundhara Kings Arena here.

Traditional Dhaka Mohammedan SC qualified for the final after about nine years eliminating Old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj MFS by 1-0 goal at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj on Friday.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Bashundhara Kings beat Bangladesh Army by 2-1 goal, Dhaka Abahani Ltd eliminated Sheikh Jamal DC by 3-2 goal in tie breaker, Mohammedan SC beat Chittagong Abahani Ltd by 1-0 goal in the extra time while Rahmatganj MFS defeated Police FC by 2-1 goal.