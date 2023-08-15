Bashundhara Kings pay price for missed chances, lose 2-0 against Sharjah in AFC Champions League

Sports

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 11:59 pm

Related News

Bashundhara Kings pay price for missed chances, lose 2-0 against Sharjah in AFC Champions League

A brace from Luanzinho, the right-winger of the hosts was enough to give a star-studded Sharjah team victory.

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 11:59 pm
Bashundhara Kings pay price for missed chances, lose 2-0 against Sharjah in AFC Champions League

Bashundhara Kings lost their first game of the AFC Champions League against UAE Pro-League champions Sharjah FC 2-0 at Sharjah on Tuesday.

A brace from Luanzinho, the right-winger of the hosts was enough to give a star-studded Sharjah team victory.

Despite the scoreline, the Bangladeshi league champs created plenty of good opportunities in the second half and could have been on the winning side had they taken their chances.

The other BPL side, Dhaka Abahani Limited, will play Club Eagles of the Maldives in the preliminary round match of Asia's second-tier club competition-- the AFC Cup--on Wednesday (August 16) at 3:15 pm at the Sylhet District Stadium.

Football

Bashundhara Kings

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

12h | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

18h | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

1d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

9h | TBS Stories
The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

10h | TBS Economy
Respect to Bangabandhu

Respect to Bangabandhu

13h | TBS Today
Russia replicates Iranian drones

Russia replicates Iranian drones

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free