Bashundhara Kings pay price for missed chances, lose 2-0 against Sharjah in AFC Champions League

Bashundhara Kings lost their first game of the AFC Champions League against UAE Pro-League champions Sharjah FC 2-0 at Sharjah on Tuesday.

A brace from Luanzinho, the right-winger of the hosts was enough to give a star-studded Sharjah team victory.

Despite the scoreline, the Bangladeshi league champs created plenty of good opportunities in the second half and could have been on the winning side had they taken their chances.

The other BPL side, Dhaka Abahani Limited, will play Club Eagles of the Maldives in the preliminary round match of Asia's second-tier club competition-- the AFC Cup--on Wednesday (August 16) at 3:15 pm at the Sylhet District Stadium.