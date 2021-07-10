'This will be my last Test' - Mahmudullah informs teammates that he wants to retire from Test cricket

Mahmudullah, on his return to Test cricket after 17 months, notched up his career-best score of 150 not out against Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in Harare. But rumours are there that the all-rounder will retire from Test cricket after the ongoing Test match.

Mahmudullah hasn't said anything about his retirement officially and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasn't given any statement. But that Mahmudullah wants to retire from Tests is true, confirmed one of the national team cricketers from Zimbabwe.

Citing anonymity, the cricketer said, "Riyad bhai, much to everyone's surprise, said in the team meeting that he would retire from Tests. 'This will be my last Test. I don't want to continue playing this format,' he announced."

Mahmudullah's last appearance in Tests before this Test match was back in early 2020. He was dropped from the squad due to lack of form and the management asked him to concentrate exclusively on white-ball cricket.

He didn't originally feature in the Test squad for Zimbabwe tour. The right-handed batter was added two days after the announcement of the squad.