'This will be my last Test' - Mahmudullah informs teammates that he wants to retire from Test cricket

Sports

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 10:18 am

Related News

'This will be my last Test' - Mahmudullah informs teammates that he wants to retire from Test cricket

Mahmudullah hasn't said anything about his retirement officially and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasn't given any statement. But that Mahmudullah wants to retire from Tests is true, confirmed one of the national team cricketers from Zimbabwe.

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 10:18 am
&#039;This will be my last Test&#039; - Mahmudullah informs teammates that he wants to retire from Test cricket

Mahmudullah, on his return to Test cricket after 17 months, notched up his career-best score of 150 not out against Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in Harare. But rumours are there that the all-rounder will retire from Test cricket after the ongoing Test match.

Mahmudullah hasn't said anything about his retirement officially and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasn't given any statement. But that Mahmudullah wants to retire from Tests is true, confirmed one of the national team cricketers from Zimbabwe. 

Citing anonymity, the cricketer said, "Riyad bhai, much to everyone's surprise, said in the team meeting that he would retire from Tests. 'This will be my last Test. I don't want to continue playing this format,' he announced."

Mahmudullah's last appearance in Tests before this Test match was back in early 2020. He was dropped from the squad due to lack of form and the management asked him to concentrate exclusively on white-ball cricket.

He didn't originally feature in the Test squad for Zimbabwe tour. The right-handed batter was added two days after the announcement of the squad.

Cricket

Mahmudullah Riyad / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

1d | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

1d | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru