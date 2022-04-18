Why have Bangladesh not toured England and Australia much? BCB CEO explains

“The financial aspect is obviously there, and every team and every board will want to maximise on that. That is why you have seen certain teams playing against each other more often and others not. But now, we are getting better away from home and with the FTP, our chances of visiting countries we don’t usually visit increases,” Nizamuddin added. 

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury expressed that the BCB are trying to ensure that the Tigers play more "balanced cricket home and away". 

"Previously, we wanted to ensure we play as much cricket as possible, be it home or away. As you can see, we have been playing more. We also toured India recently, so our relationship with the BCCI is good and getting better. Now we are trying to play cricket home and away and maintain an equal balance in the number of matches we play home and away," Nizamuddin told The Business Standard (TBS) on Monday. 

Without the FTP, teams like Australia, India and England were playing each other as much and as often as possible as it was more financially viable to play each other more and better for ratings.

But with the FTPs aim to grow the game and give all the Test-playing members a more equal opportunity to play each other and more, this is on the way to changing.

Add to that, Bangladesh's recent performances away from home against New Zealand and South Africa, where the Tigers won their first-ever Test in New Zealand and their first-ever ODI series in South Africa, makes Bangladesh a more attractive option to invite for tours. 

"The financial aspect is obviously there, and every team and every board will want to maximise on that. That is why you have seen certain teams playing against each other more often and others not. But now, we are getting better away from home and with the FTP, our chances of visiting countries we don't usually visit increases," Nizamuddin added. 

Bangladesh's next international assignment is a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

With the FTP and Bangladesh's improving performances away from home in recent times, the possibility of playing a series in Australia and England in the next cycle looks more likely than ever. 

According to the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP), Bangladesh will play 40-odd Tests, 70 ODIs, and 76 T20Is (apart from ICC events) in the next cycle (2023-2027). 

