Why BPL 2024 could be game-changing for a host of players

With the T20 World Cup looming, this year's edition of the franchise-based Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) could be hugely important as far as the country's T20I set-up is concerned.

The tournament clashes with five different T20 leagues at different times which could take some colour out of the competition but for the local players, it could well be a very significant platform as quite a few spots in the T20I team are up for grabs.

The opening pair of Litton Das and Rony Talukdar has been outstanding for Bangladesh, averaging 43.25 and going at 10.22 runs per over. But most of Rony's runs have come against lesser opponents and the right-handed batter struggled throughout the New Zealand T20I series.

So a good BPL could open the door for someone like Tanzid Hasan, who is yet to make his T20I debut, but showed good powerplay hitting skill in the ODI World Cup last year. The southpaw, who will play for Chattogram Challengers, struck at close to a 100 last year in ODIs, but is yet to prove his mettle in top-flight T20.

It's a good opportunity for Rony as well to retain his spot in what could be a stacked top-order after the BPL ends.

After Litton was ruled out of the New Zealand T20Is after a match-winning knock in the first match, Soumya Sarkar opened the innings in the third T20I. He could be another opening option after he made a roaring return to Bangladesh's white-ball set-up through a sensational New Zealand series.

Soumya, whose T20 numbers are extremely underwhelming, will eye a stellar BPL to stake a claim for the opening or the number three spot.

Towhid Hridoy was a revelation in the last year's BPL where he mostly batted at the top of the order for Sylhet Strikers and got off to a decent start to his international career. He then played in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) as well but looked out of sorts in the middle order in his last few games.

The BPL, where he will play for the defending champions Comilla Victorians this year, will provide him with an opportunity to redeem himself.

Bangladesh lack firepower in the lower half of the middle order and that's why they often squander good starts. They have so far tried a lot of batters in the recent past but no one has been able to cement his place.

It will be a crucial tournament for the likes of Shamim Hossain and Nurul Hasan, both playing for Rangpur Riders alongside T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Nurul recently fell out of the national selectors' favours but the fact that he has played the most number of matches for the side at number six or seven in the last two years means he is pretty much in the plans. After his World Cup exploits, veteran batter Mahmudullah inevitably has come into discussion too.

Afif Hossain has recently returned to the T20I set-up and Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and the selectors will keep an eye on the immensely talented batter as well.

Afif's BPL teammate at Khulna Tigers Habibur Rahman Sohan could be a wildcard option if the country's fastest List A centurion has an outstanding tournament.

With Shakib returning to the national team and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan in superb form, Bangladesh will look at at least three options for a specialist spinner's spot.

Nasum Ahmed played that role for a while but recent below-par returns saw him getting dropped from the New Zealand T20Is. Fellow left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam played that series. Under-19 World Cup winner Rakibul Hasan was in the ODI squad for the New Zealand tour. All three of them will be keen to have a great BPL.

After the last BPL, the Bangladesh squad saw a number of changes and the case could be the same this year too which makes the tournament a very significant one for the local players.