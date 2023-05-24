West Indies A have the upper hand against Bangladesh A after day 2 of 2nd unofficial Test

Sports

24 May, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 09:15 pm

Related News

West Indies A have the upper hand against Bangladesh A after day 2 of 2nd unofficial Test

West Indies ended day two at 268 for six, with Kirk McKenzie scoring the highest at 91 and Keacy Carty adding 68— securing a lead of 31 runs in the first innings. 

24 May, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 09:15 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh A were bowled out for 237 in the first innings of the second unofficial Test against West Indies A in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Akeem Jordan took five wickets for the tourists, while Anderson Phillip and Kevin Sinclair each took two wickets.

Bangladesh ended day one at 175 for five, adding only 62 runs for the loss of the remaining wickets. Shahadat Hossain was the only Bangladeshi batter to score a fifty, making 73.

In reply, West Indies ended day two at 268 for six, with Kirk McKenzie scoring the highest at 91 and Keacy Carty adding 68— securing a lead of 31 runs in the first innings. 

For Bangladesh, Saif Hassan took two wickets.

Cricket

Bangladesh A Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

3h | Panorama
On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

10h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

14h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why world is watching Turkey election?

Why world is watching Turkey election?

4h | TBS World
What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

3h | TBS SPORTS
Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

12h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss