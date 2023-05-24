West Indies A have the upper hand against Bangladesh A after day 2 of 2nd unofficial Test

Bangladesh A were bowled out for 237 in the first innings of the second unofficial Test against West Indies A in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Akeem Jordan took five wickets for the tourists, while Anderson Phillip and Kevin Sinclair each took two wickets.

Bangladesh ended day one at 175 for five, adding only 62 runs for the loss of the remaining wickets. Shahadat Hossain was the only Bangladeshi batter to score a fifty, making 73.

In reply, West Indies ended day two at 268 for six, with Kirk McKenzie scoring the highest at 91 and Keacy Carty adding 68— securing a lead of 31 runs in the first innings.

For Bangladesh, Saif Hassan took two wickets.