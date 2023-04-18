'We will not take any responsibility': BFF on Shohag's ban

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has made its stand clear on Abu Nayeem Shohag's ban by FIFA.

President Kazi Salahuddin has announced that the banned Sohag will never be seen again around BFF. He also said that Sohag himself is responsible for the scandal. He will not take any responsibility as president.

"My officer has made a mistake - this is how I see and take the matter. It is common knowledge that FIFA has banned him for abuse of power. So it's his responsibility," Kazi Salauddin told the media after an emergency meeting of the Executive Committee of BFF on Monday.

Salam Murshedi, Senior Vice-President of BFF and Head of the Finance Committee, also spoke at the press conference. At that time, he claimed that there was no corruption in BFF.

Murshedi also refused to take responsibility for Sohag's scandal and said, "We will not take any responsibility. It is not the responsibility of the Finance Committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation. He didn't follow the process, he didn't follow the compliance, We would say."

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has directed BFF to conduct its own investigation into the corruption. BFF president Kazi Salahuddin said that it was decided to form an investigation committee of 10 members in the meeting.

The members are four vice-presidents in Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Imrul Hasan, Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi and Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan and three executive members in Zakir Hossain, Satyajit Das Rupu and Ilias Hossain.

Imran Hossain Tushar has been named the acting General Secretary for three months.