Argentine Football Association hails Bangladesh for 'indomitable spirit' in Saff Championship

Sports

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 09:43 pm

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has congratulated the Bangladesh football team for making the semi-final of the Bangabandhu Saff Championship 2023 after a 14-year hiatus. The AFA hailed Bangladesh for the "indomitable strength and spirit" they showed in the tournament where they exceeded expectations. 

Bangladesh came from behind twice and made the semi-final with two wins and gave the eventual runner-up Kuwait a run for their money in the 1-0 loss in the semi.

A Facebook post from the AFA official page read, "Bangladesh national football team reached the semi-finals of the South Asian Football Championship 2023 after 14 years due to their indomitable strength and spirit. The Argentine Football Association expects this success of Bangladesh to continue in the future."

The newly formed friendship between Bangladesh and Argentina is well-documented. Several Argentina footballers and manager Lionel Scaloni acknowledged the support they got multiple times during the 2022 World Cup. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez recently visited Bangladesh and stopped for a few hours voluntarily on his way to Kolkata.

