We will give our 110 percent to defend Asia Cup title: Nigar Sultana

Bangladesh women's cricket team skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti said they will give their 110 percent to retain the Asia Cup title which will be starting on 1 October. The Bangladesh women's team reached home today after successfully qualifying for the upcoming T20 World. They were unbeaten champions in the qualifiers beating Ireland in the final.

Jyoti was asked whether the cricket team will take inspiration from the Saff-winning girls in the upcoming tournament. The skipper said the biggest inspiration is that they are the current title holders and will give their absolute everything to retain it.

"We are not thinking that way (Saff winners being inspiration). Remember, we are the defending champions. We are playing at home this time. We qualified for the T20 World Cup. There can't be any bigger inspiration than that. The qualification has boosted the whole team," Jyoti said after the team's arrival in Dhaka.

"We will definitely give 110 percent (to retain the championship). We are playing at home and the team is in really good shape. We will want to keep it here," she added.

The hosts, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, will face Thailand in the first match of the competition at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Ground 2.

Bangladesh are the tournament's defending champions, having won the previous edition in Malaysia in 2018. They beat India in that final.