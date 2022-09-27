We will give our 110 percent to defend Asia Cup title: Nigar Sultana

Sports

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 07:16 pm

Related News

We will give our 110 percent to defend Asia Cup title: Nigar Sultana

Jyoti was asked whether the cricket team will take inspiration from the Saff-winning girls in the upcoming tournament. The skipper said the biggest inspiration is that they are the current title holders and will give their absolute everything to retain it. 

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 07:16 pm
We will give our 110 percent to defend Asia Cup title: Nigar Sultana

Bangladesh women's cricket team skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti said they will give their 110 percent to retain the Asia Cup title which will be starting on 1 October. The Bangladesh women's team reached home today after successfully qualifying for the upcoming T20 World. They were unbeaten champions in the qualifiers beating Ireland in the final.

Jyoti was asked whether the cricket team will take inspiration from the Saff-winning girls in the upcoming tournament. The skipper said the biggest inspiration is that they are the current title holders and will give their absolute everything to retain it. 

"We are not thinking that way (Saff winners being inspiration). Remember, we are the defending champions. We are playing at home this time. We qualified for the T20 World Cup. There can't be any bigger inspiration than that. The qualification has boosted the whole team," Jyoti said after the team's arrival in Dhaka.

"We will definitely give 110 percent (to retain the championship). We are playing at home and the team is in really good shape. We will want to keep it here," she added.

The hosts, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, will face Thailand in the first match of the competition at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Ground 2. 

Bangladesh are the tournament's defending champions, having won the previous edition in Malaysia in 2018. They beat India in that final. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / Nigar Sultana / Women's Asia Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Giorgia Meloni wants to move the Brothers of Italy party from the political fringes, from the extreme right to center right. Photo: Reuters

Who is Giorgia Meloni?

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

7h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

8h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Bangladesh's exports to EU in risk of declining after LDC-graduation?

Why Bangladesh's exports to EU in risk of declining after LDC-graduation?

23m | Videos
How real are the stories about CIA?

How real are the stories about CIA?

3h | Videos
Ostrich of desert now in Dinajpur

Ostrich of desert now in Dinajpur

4h | Videos
Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b