‘We should change our mindset’: Shanto after conceding another defeat to USA

Sports

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 01:50 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 01:56 am

Related News

‘We should change our mindset’: Shanto after conceding another defeat to USA

This has been the USA's first T20I series against a top-10 team and they will be over the moon to get such a confidence-boosting series win.

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 01:50 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 01:56 am
Photo: USA Cricket
Photo: USA Cricket

After their second embarrassing defeat to the USA in a span of three days, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said that they have to "change the mindset", insisting that they don't have any problem when it comes to skills. 

This has been the USA's first T20I series against a top-10 team and they will be over the moon to get such a confidence-boosting series win.

On the other hand, the defeat will hurt Bangladesh big time especially after having a fairly decent time in this format over the last 18 months or so.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It seemed like a pretty straightforward chase when Bangladesh needed just 26 off the final four but the visitors messed it up. According to Shanto, the match went out of Bangladesh's hand when they lost vital wickets in the middle phase. 

"Very disappointing for us. We lost wickets in the middle overs, that was the reason why we lost," Shanto said after the match. 

Bangladesh will now play for the pride in the third T20I. 

"We didn't play well, but we have an opportunity to come up with a good plan in the next match. We should change our mindset, it's not about our skills," he added.

USA captain Monank Patel said the series win against Bangladesh will hold them in good stead going into the T20 World Cup. 

'We thought we were 10 runs short, but we played with a fighting attitude, really proud of the boys. The way the bowlers bowled in the powerplay and in the last 5 overs, they used the conditions well and took wickets. Leading into the World Cup winning will give us confidence," Patel said.

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Najmul Hossain Shanto / USA Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

10h | Earth
Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

17h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

3h | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

3h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

5h | Videos