‘We should change our mindset’: Shanto after conceding another defeat to USA

After their second embarrassing defeat to the USA in a span of three days, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said that they have to "change the mindset", insisting that they don't have any problem when it comes to skills.

This has been the USA's first T20I series against a top-10 team and they will be over the moon to get such a confidence-boosting series win.

On the other hand, the defeat will hurt Bangladesh big time especially after having a fairly decent time in this format over the last 18 months or so.

It seemed like a pretty straightforward chase when Bangladesh needed just 26 off the final four but the visitors messed it up. According to Shanto, the match went out of Bangladesh's hand when they lost vital wickets in the middle phase.

"Very disappointing for us. We lost wickets in the middle overs, that was the reason why we lost," Shanto said after the match.

Bangladesh will now play for the pride in the third T20I.

"We didn't play well, but we have an opportunity to come up with a good plan in the next match. We should change our mindset, it's not about our skills," he added.

USA captain Monank Patel said the series win against Bangladesh will hold them in good stead going into the T20 World Cup.

'We thought we were 10 runs short, but we played with a fighting attitude, really proud of the boys. The way the bowlers bowled in the powerplay and in the last 5 overs, they used the conditions well and took wickets. Leading into the World Cup winning will give us confidence," Patel said.