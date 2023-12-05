'We have to start from zero again': Hathurusingha warns against complacency ahead of second Test

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha warned his side against complacency on Tuesday, a day before the second Test against New Zealand kicks off, despite the hosts dominating win in the first match of the series.

The second Test begins in Dhaka on Wednesday, with Bangladesh looking to win their maiden Test series against the visitors.

Bangladesh - who have previously won Test series against Zimbabwe, West Indies, Afghanistan and Ireland - defeated New Zealand by 150 runs in the first Test in Sylhet.

"If I see any action of complacency, I will have a one-to-one chat," Hathurusingha told reporters.

"We have to start from zero again," he added. "We are trying to start this game like we started the Sylhet game -- the same anxiety, intensity, hope, and aims."

The victory in the opening Test helped Bangladesh get off to a winning start in the new cycle of the World Test Championship, having finished last on both previous occasions.

Hathurusingha said Bangladesh should target winning all their home matches in the new cycle, before then setting a goal to win abroad.

"Our young players are capable of playing in any conditions," he said.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee said the second Test would be another battle of spin for both sides.

"I think you come to this part of the world, you expect the spinners to play a big role", Southee told reporters.

"We saw that in the first Test match, and we're expecting similar in the second Test".

Bangladesh have won seven of their last 12 Tests in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, including one each against Australia and England.

The Kiwis have not won a Test in Bangladesh since their three-wicket win in Chittagong in 2008.

Their next three Tests ended in draws, before the side slumped to defeat in the opening Test of this series.

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the ODI leg of this tour, which took place before the ODI World Cup in neighbouring India, to end their 15-year wait for a series victory in the country.

