'We desperately wanted to avenge Chattogram's loss here but the weather did not permit that'

With the tropical cyclone 'Jawad' weakening into a deep depression on Sunday, there was a forecast of rainfall in the coastal region as well as areas of the central part of the country including Dhaka. Persistent rain and wet outfield meant only 6.2 overs could be played on day two of the ongoing second Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur.

Mizanur Rahman Babul, Bangladesh's fielding coach, stated that despite the loss in Chattogram, the players have been very confident and wanted to level the series in Mirpur.

"The body language and mindset of the players were positive despite the loss in the T20I series. We were in a position to win in Chattogram. There were some great performances. If you look at the stats, Mominul has a great record there. One good innings from him and we could've drawn that match," he said.

"We are still playing with a positive mindset which is evident in our practice sessions, body language and mindset. We desperately wanted to avenge that loss here but the weather did not permit that," Babul added.

Pakistan added 27 to their overnight total and finished with 188 for two. Rain brought day two to a halt at 1:20 pm, exactly 30 minutes after play had begun. No more deliveries could be bowled on day two and play was called off at around 3 pm local time. Babar Azam was unbeaten on 71 and Azhar on 52 at stumps on day two.

Bangladesh fast bowlers - Khaled and Ebadot - were all over the place in terms of line and length and even could not bowl to the field they set.

"Pakistan's pace bowlers are dominating and taking wickets. Our fast bowlers are trying to do something out of the ordinary to pick up wickets and in the process losing confidence," said Mizanur Rahman Babul, Bangladesh's fielding coach.

He mentioned that the pace unit of the Tigers is improving day by day. "Taskin (Ahmed) and Ebadot are improving with every passing day. There is Shoriful (Islam) as well. We are going to New Zealand with our best pace bowling attack. Although the records suggest otherwise, I think they will do well if they can bowl in good areas."

116.4 overs have been lost in the match already and that is why the play will begin at 9.30 am local time on Monday, thirty minutes before scheduled. The weather lived up to the original forecast of a downpour on Sunday, and it is likely to continue into the third and fourth days.