Wade named Australia captain for T20I series against India

Sports

Reuters
28 October, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 12:10 pm

Related News

Wade named Australia captain for T20I series against India

Marsh, who captained the T20 side during the recent tour of South Africa, is one of several senior players who will miss the tour, including test captain Pat Cummins, all-rounder Cameron Green and fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Reuters
28 October, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 12:10 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Matthew Wade will captain Australia's squad during their upcoming Twenty20 tour of India in November and December with Mitch Marsh due to return home after the Cricket World Cup.

Marsh, who captained the T20 side during the recent tour of South Africa, is one of several senior players who will miss the tour, including test captain Pat Cummins, all-rounder Cameron Green and fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The absentees will return to Australia after the World Cup to prepare for a three-test series against Pakistan, which starts in Perth on 14 December. 

Australia will also play two tests against the West Indies later in the summer.

"It's an experienced squad with a mixture of players who have had their first opportunity on the international stage and that we hope will continue to develop into important players in our T20 group," said chair of selectors George Bailey.

"Matthew has captained the team previously, is a leader in the group and we look forward to him taking the reins for this series.

"It's always a great challenge to take on India on their home soil.

"Most of the squad have extensive experience in playing in India, including eight members of the current ODI World Cup squad, alongside Tanveer Sangha who is currently a travelling reserve."

Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa will remain in India after the World Cup, with David Warner and Steve Smith also selected after missing the South African T20 series, which Australia won 3-0.

Ashton Agar, meanwhile, has not been considered due to injury.

Cricket

Matthew Wade / Australia Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

3h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

3h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

4h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

1h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

14h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World