Unadkat yet to receive visa papers, out of first Test against Bangladesh

It just isn't the kind of start Jaydev Unadkat would have expected. Last week, the veteran fast bowler earned his first ever India call-up for a Test series in 12 years, as BCCI's selection committee added him to the Indian squad as a replacement for injured Mohammed Shami. But even before the series started, Unadkat has fallen out of favour for the first Test match of the two-Test series against Bangladesh, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, starting Wednesday as he is yet to reach Bangladesh.

In December 2012, Unadkat had made his Test debut in the Centurion match against South Africa. Unadkat failed to pick up a wicket in the match where India suffered an innings defeat. He wasn't recalled thereafter. However, the 31-year-old kept knocking on selectors' door with impressive performances in the domestic circuit. In the last three years, he picked 115 wickets in Ranji Trophy, 67 of them were during Saurashtra's title-winning run in the 2019/20 season.

Unadkat's long wait had finally ended last week when the BCCI updated the India squad following a few injury concerns. However, he is unlikely to be available for selection for the series opener.

According to Cricbuzz, Unadkat is yet to reach Chattogram for the first Test. BCCI generally takes care of the visas of all the players who are in reckoning for a spot in the squad in a bid to avoid delay in logistical issues. But in Unadkat's case, there was no pre-booking done owing to his unexpected selection. The report further added that BCCI is yet to receive his visa papers and the board's logistics department is making an effort so that Unadkat can reach Bangladesh.

Unadkat's absence would mean Navdeep Saini could be in with a chance to make a return to India's Test XI. However, the team management will have to decide whether India would go with a third spinner or an extra pacer.