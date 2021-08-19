Top 5 worst tragedies in football history

When your team gets a victory, it gives you joy. If they lose, it hurts you so much. But sometimes football gives you nothing but sorrow.

Surprised? You shouldn't be. People have witnessed so many tragic events throughout the course of football history. Sometimes it's because of on-field accidents, sometimes stadium disasters or sometimes plane crashes and so on.

The Business Standard (TBS) makes a list of the 5 worst football tragedies.

5) Bradford City fire disaster

A fire broke out during a match between Bradford City and Lincoln City. At the halftime mark, some smoke was seen coming from the stands.

The problem was in the main stand. It had a wooden roof and holes in the stands. It was outdated as well.

The problems had been brought up several times before, but no actions were taken. With all the garbage under the seats, a simple spark could easily convert into a huge flame. And was just what happened on May 11th.

56 people died and 265 were injured on that day. Even after this long period of time, the Bradford City stadium fire remains the biggest fire disaster in British football.

4) The Munich air disaster

In 1958, Manchester United beat Red Star Belgrade and made it to the semi-finals of the European Cup. The next day they were flying back to Manchester.

The plane landed in Munich to refuel. After refueling the pilot attempted to take off but failed due to engine problems.

He tried for the third time, but because of snow, the aircraft skidded. Soon the plane caught fire.

Twenty passengers died immediately, with three dying later in hospital. Eight Manchester United players died in the tragedy including Duncan Edwards. 15 days later he died in hospital.

3) Chapecoense plane tragedy

Chapecoense was torn apart by a plane crash in Colombia. Out of 77 people, only six survived the crash.

The Brazilian club was heading to Medellin to play the South American Cup final. It was the biggest match in their history.

The plane ran out of fuel. The plane came down in a mountainous area, about 50 kilometers from its destination.

19 players and the coaching staff died. Only three players survived the crash.

2) The National Stadium disaster

The Lima disaster is the worst disaster in the history of football. It was an Olympic qualifying match between Peru and Argentina held at the National Stadium in Lima.

The referee disallowed a Peruvian goal. Anger made fans protest. Then police fired tear gas and brutally beat up the crowd.

People panicked and tried to depart the stadium. Instead of gates, there were still shutters and those were used to remain closed during a match.

But due to the panic, fans did not realize that and they continued to run towards the shutters. They pushed the crowds which caused the death of 328 people.

1) Andres Escobar's death

Escobar (13 March 1967 – 2 July 1994) was the defender of Colombia. He was known as 'the gentleman of the field' for his great human quality.

Escobar was murdered for his own goal, which gave the US a 1-0 lead. The U.S. went on to win the match, 2-1.

That defeat halted Colombia to qualify for the knock-out round of the 1994 World Cup. For that unfortunate own goal, Escobar was shot six times and left for dead.

Following Colombia's elimination, he wrote a statement that appeared in El Tiempo.

"Life doesn't end here. We have to go on. Life cannot end here. No matter how difficult it is, we must stand back up. We only have two options: either allow anger to paralyze us and the violence continues, or we overcome and try our best to help others. It's our choice. Let us please maintain respect. My warmest regards to everyone. It's been a most amazing and rare experience. We'll see each other again soon because life does not end here."