Tigers' pacers help restrict Sri Lanka to 255 in 1st ODI at Chattogram

Janith Liyanage and Kusal Mendis hit half-centuries to guide Sri Lanka to 255 in 48.5 overs, in the first one-day international of a three-match series against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Liyanage top-scored with 67 off 69 balls, after Mendis made 59 off 75 balls in Sri Lanka's roller-coaster innings, after they elected to bat first.

The visitors got off to a rollicking start with Pathum Nissanka (36) and Avishka Fernando (33) in the opening stand.

But pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib claimed three wickets in quick succession to stop their run flow, finishing with 3-44.

Mendis and Charith Asalanka (18) hit 44 runs for the fourth wicket to prevent the collapse.

Liyanage joined Mendis after Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Asalanka to keep the wheel rolling.

Taskin Ahmed ended the promising innings of Mendis, forcing the Sri Lankan captain to give a catch to his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto at mid-off.

Taskin, who finished with 3-60, dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, but Liyanage ensured Sri Lanka still got a decent score.

Shoriful Islam (3-51) removed Liyanage, before wrapping up Sri Lanka's innings in 48.5 overs.

The tourists won the preceding T20 series 2-1.

This is the first ODI between the teams since the World Cup last year in India, when Sri Lanka veteran Angelo Mathews became the first player in the 146-year history of international cricket to be dismissed timed out.