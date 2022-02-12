Three teams fighting for two spots; qualification process for BPL playoffs on final group stage day

Fortune Barishal's comprehensive victory over Minister Dhaka effectively put his side on the top of the point table with 15 points from 10 matches and also ensured they would finish in the top two.

Comilla Victorians, who won the match against Khulna Tigers yesterday, also made it to the top two, meaning the two sides will face off against each other in the first Qualifier in the playoff stage on Monday. The winner will confirm the final straightway while the loser will get another chance to give a shot at the final.

Dhaka came up with a mediocre performance in the match which turned out to be a 'do or die' match for them. If they would have won the game, they could have ensured the playoff stage straight away.

But they now have to keep an eye on the Chattogram and Khulna match today as they still sit in the third position with 9 points. Chattogram and Khulna both have 8 points.

If those two teams win their respective matches, Chattogram against Sylhet Sunrisers who are already out of the equation and Khulna against Comilla, they will be through to the playoffs at the expense of Dhaka.

But if Khulna lose to Comilla and Chattogram beat Sylhet, it'll be all over for Khulna and Dhaka will be through to the qualifiers along with Afif and Co.

