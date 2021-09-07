Three Afghanistan U-19 cricketers test positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Bangladesh

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Three members of the Afghanistan Under-19 team have tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Bangladesh. The members of the squad arrived in Dhaka in two groups and straightaway headed to Sylhet where they'll face Bangladesh Under-19 team in a five-match youth ODI series and a lone four-day game.

The matter has been confirmed by an official of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Citing anonymity, he said, "All the members of the Afghanistan contingent tested negative in the first round of screening. But three of them have tested positive in the second round. They have been kept in isolation at the hotel. We hope the results are false positive."

Bangladesh Under-19 team will face Afghanistan in the first youth ODI on September 10. The remaining matches will be held on September 12, 14, 17 and 19 respectively. The only four-day match will begin on September 22. This is also going to be the first bilateral series involving the Bangladesh Under-19 team.

The players and staff of the Afghanistan team reached Pakistan's Peshawar by road and then travelled to Dhaka by air via Dubai. They headed straight to Sylhet and right now are quarantining. All the matches of the series will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

