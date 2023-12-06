'That's the challenge when we come over to this part of the world': Santner ‘cool’ with spinning tracks

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner was perfectly "cool" with the Mirpur wicket as he took 3-65 in the first innings.

"Yeah, it's spinning, so. That's the challenge when we come over to this part of the world, it does spin, and that's cool, it's good for us to come in and challenge ourselves on these kinds of wickets because when we go back home, we make green ones that can nip around," he said in the post-day press conference.

"And we know how good Bangladeshi are at home, and they're very tough to beat on these conditions, and they showed in the first test the blueprint of how to go about their work on these kind of surfaces," he added.

Santner also spoke about what the approach from the Black Cap batters will be on day two.

"I guess our job to whoever's there at the other end, it's just trying to build partnerships. It might not be partnerships of 100, or 120, but it could be partnerships of 50 that could get us up to the score."

"So, let's just try to fight for as long as we can. And then if they do bowl a bad ball, which they don't really do that often, it's trying to capitalise on that. So, everyone will have their game plan going forward to put pressure back on their spinners," he concluded.