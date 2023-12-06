'That's the challenge when we come over to this part of the world': Santner ‘cool’ with spinning tracks

Sports

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 06:59 pm

Related News

'That's the challenge when we come over to this part of the world': Santner ‘cool’ with spinning tracks

“Yeah, it's spinning, so. That's the challenge when we come over to this part of the world, it does spin, and that's cool, it's good for us to come in and challenge ourselves on these kinds of wickets because when we go back home, we make green ones that can nip around," he said in the post-day press conference.

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 06:59 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner was perfectly "cool" with the Mirpur wicket as he took 3-65 in the first innings. 

"Yeah, it's spinning, so. That's the challenge when we come over to this part of the world, it does spin, and that's cool, it's good for us to come in and challenge ourselves on these kinds of wickets because when we go back home, we make green ones that can nip around," he said in the post-day press conference.

"And we know how good Bangladeshi are at home, and they're very tough to beat on these conditions, and they showed in the first test the blueprint of how to go about their work on these kind of surfaces," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Santner also spoke about what the approach from the Black Cap batters will be on day two.

"I guess our job to whoever's there at the other end, it's just trying to build partnerships. It might not be partnerships of 100, or 120, but it could be partnerships of 50 that could get us up to the score."

"So, let's just try to fight for as long as we can. And then if they do bowl a bad ball, which they don't really do that often, it's trying to capitalise on that. So, everyone will have their game plan going forward to put pressure back on their spinners," he concluded.

Cricket

Mitchell santner / BD vs NZ / Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

A big love for the small wheels

4h | Features
Dhaka’s FDC, Japan Garden City and Shia Masjid were all part of Gudaraghat once. PHOTOS: Syed Zakir Hossain

What the remaining Gudaraghats remind us of Dhaka's long-lost water bodies

12h | Panorama
A trove of research underscores the perilous consequences of relying on plastic utensils, a narrative mirrored by the western world&#039;s pivot towards sustainable alternatives - ceramic, brass, or clay dinnerware. PHOTO: TBS

While we lose our sustainable traditions, the West pivots in the opposite direction

11h | Panorama
Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

3h | TBS SPORTS
When Farooki is hero

When Farooki is hero

2h | TBS Entertainment
Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

5h | TBS World
Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

7h | TBS World