'Thank you so much, Kerala': Neymar pens emotional note for Brazil fans in Indian state

Sports

Hindustan Times
16 December, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 08:17 pm

Related News

'Thank you so much, Kerala': Neymar pens emotional note for Brazil fans in Indian state

While widespread support for teams like Brazil and Argentina is a common sight in Kerala when the World Cup is on, the festivities has caught the attention of the world during the ongoing tournament in Qatar

Hindustan Times
16 December, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 08:17 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazil star Neymar thanked fans of the team in the Indian state of Kerala after their FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end. Fans taking to the streets to express support for their favourite teams with elaborate decorations is a common sight in Kerala during the World Cup but this time, the festivities was noticed around the world.

Images of giant cut-outs of Neymar, Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo over the state's Pullavoor river was acknowledge by FIFA themselves and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to thank FIFA.com for acknowledging 'Kerala's love and unmatched passion for football.' "Kerala and Keralites have always loved football and it is on full display with #Qatar2022 around the corner. Thank you @FIFAcom for acknowledging our unmatched passion for the sport," Vijayan had written in the caption of his tweet.

Now, Neymar has acknowledged the cut outs and festivities himself, stating through the Instagram handle of his website that affection for him and Brazil has come from artists around the world. "O carinho chega de todas as artes do mundo! (Affection comes from all the arts in the world) Thank you so much, Kerala, India," said the caption to the post. Neymar reposted the 'Neymar Fans Welfare Association', who had put up a pic of a young boy sitting on a grown man's shoulder, both of them wearing Neymar's Brazil jersey, and looking at the cut out.

Brazil quickly emerged as favourites to win the tournament due to the dearth of international stars they had and the kind of football that they were playing. It looked like they were set to sail to the semi-finals after Neymar's wonderfully worked first goal of the tournament gave them a late 1-0 lead against Croatia. However, Croatia equalised and their goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic pulled off a series of great saves to force the match into penalties. Brazil ended up losing the shootout, in which Neymar didn't take a kick, 4-2 and thus crashed out of the tournament in stunning fashion.

Top News

Neymar Jr / Football craze

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

13h | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1d | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

1d | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

1d | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing
Banking

Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing