Ten days after announcing retirement Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa withdraws decision

Sports

Hindustan Times
13 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 06:16 pm

Ten days after announcing retirement Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa withdraws decision

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday confirmed that left-handed batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has notified the board to withdraw his retirement which he tendered to SLC.

Bhanuka had announced his retirement on January 3 2022, with immediate effect.

"Pursuant to a meeting with Namal Rajapaksa - Minister of Youth and Sports and after consulting with the National Selectors, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has notified SLC that he wishes to withdraw his resignation which he tendered to SLC on 3rd January 2022, with immediate effect," the board said in an official statement.

"In his letter to SLC withdrawing his resignation, he further states that he wishes to represent his country in the game he loves for the years to come," added the statement.

Rajapaksa has played 5 ODIs and 18 T20Is for Sri Lanka so far.

In ODIs, he has scored 89 runs with his highest score being 65.

While in the shortest format, he has scored 320 runs with his highest being a knock of 77.

