Sri Lanka name Hasaranga-led T20 World Cup squad

Sports

AFP
09 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 08:53 pm

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup will take place in the USA and the West Indies from 1 to 29 June.

Sri Lanka named its T20 World Cup squad Thursday with no changes from the team that won the three series against Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe this year.

Wanindu Hasaranga was retained as skipper.

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup will take place in the USA and the West Indies from 1 to 29 June.

Sri Lanka squad announced by Sri Lanka's cricket board: Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka.

