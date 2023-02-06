Taskin rested at BPL ahead of England series to avoid risk

Sports

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 08:27 pm

Taskin rested at BPL ahead of England series to avoid risk

Dhaka Dominators have already been eliminated from Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They have only one match left in the tournament and bowling spearhead Taskin Ahmed will not play in this match. The right-arm pacer has been sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring injury. The BCB decided to give him a rest ahead of the England series to avoid risk.

After recovering from a back injury, Taskin played the first nine matches for Dhaka in this year's BPL. He could not play the last two matches of Dhaka due to injury. Taskin played his last match on 30 January. He was also rested in the last match keeping in mind the series.

Taskin played one match in the Sylhet phase. He injured his hamstring while fielding against Rangpur Riders and was then rested. MRI report indicated a grade one tear. After that, he met the BCB doctor and took necessary advice. Taskin did not practice with the team on Monday.

Dhaka physio Joy Biswas said that it takes one and a half to two weeks to recover from this type of injury. Dr. Debashish Chowdhury, BCB's chief physician, said, "Taskin is not playing at the BPL anymore. It has been a week since his injury. Rehabilitation will begin gradually. Hope there will be no problem. For this reason, we have removed him from the match, so that there is no problem in getting him in the England series."

"It will take one and a half to two weeks to recover from the injury, but Taskin will be able to start bowling within the next week. We will proceed slowly" he said. 

Regarding the injury, Taskin told The Business Standard, "I injured my hamstring while fielding in the Sylhet match. After that I bowled three overs. I will be able to bowl after eight-ten days. There should be no problem. I will start rehabilitation from Wednesday. Julian Calefato will set the program, I will work accordingly."

