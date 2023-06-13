Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Afghanistan Test with lower back problems

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of the one-off Test match against Afghanistan due to lower back pain.

The Test starts tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.



National Team physio Muzadded Alpha Sany said: "Tamim has been experiencing lower back pain which has troubled him from time to time. Our treatment and procedures focused on reducing the pain and improving his functional ability but unfortunately, his condition hasn't improved sufficiently for him to play the Test match."



"He has felt stiffness and pain while batting and fielding in training and has not been able to complete the physical preparation required to play for five days."

Bangladesh are already without Shakib Al Hasan for the Mirpur Test as he picked up a finger injury in the Ireland series and it remains to be seen how the opening combination will be.

This could open up a chance for Mahmudul Hasan Joy to get back in the national team as he has been among the runs in the recently concluded series for the Bangladesh A team against West Indies A.

Another candidate to make the XI and get a Test debut is Shahadat Hossain Dipu, who also impressed with the bat in the West Indies A series.



SQUAD (TEST MATCH)



Liton Das (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mushfik Hasan.