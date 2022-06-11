Tamim hits hundred in warm-up match, Mominul goes for a duck

Sports

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 12:35 am
Tamim Iqbal has struck a stroke-filled century on day one in the three-day warm-up match between Bangladesh and CWI President's XI at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. On the other hand, Mominul Haque's poor form with the bat continued as he returned to the pavilion without bothering the scorers. 

Tamim Iqbal has struck a stroke-filled century on day one in the three-day warm-up match between Bangladesh and CWI President's XI at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. On the other hand, Mominul Haque's poor form with the bat continued as he returned to the pavilion without bothering the scorers. 

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Bangladesh lost Mahmudul Hasan Joy early on nought. Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto added 140 for the second wicket after Joy's fall. Shanto hit nine boundaries en route to his 99-ball-54. 

After that, Bangladesh lost a couple of quick wickets as Mominul (0) and Litton Das (4) fell cheaply. 

Tamim reached his hundred off 162 deliveries with the help of 14 fours and a maximum. At the time of writing the report, Bangladesh were 167 for four. Tamim was accompanied by Yasir Ali.

