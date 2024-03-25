Mominul keeps on fighting but SL just 3 wickets away from victory

Sports

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 12:47 pm

Related News

Mominul keeps on fighting but SL just 3 wickets away from victory

The hosts still need a mammoth 382 runs to win the Test.

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 12:47 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Mominul Haque has put up a stern fight and shown good composure to keep the Sri Lankan bowlers at bay in the morning session of the fourth day's play. But, the match is almost out of hand for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh reached 129/7 at launch since starting day on 47/5. The hosts still need a mammoth 382 runs to win the Test.

Mominul is unbeaten on 46 off 112 balls.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Taijul Islam was trapped in front by Rajitha on the first ball he faced today. He bagged six runs before departing.

After that, Mehidy Hasan Miraz came in and provided good support to Mominul. They played the ball on its merit and kept the scoreboard ticking.

But, Rajitha lured Mehidy into a false stroke and nicked him off in the slip cordon, thereby breaking the 66-run stand between the duo.

Miraz scored 33 off 50 balls.

The Sri Lankan pace bowlers resorted to the short ball ploy at the fag end of the morning session to Mominul and had him in a tangle a times with attacking field sets.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs SL / Mominul Haque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

4h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

30m | Brands
This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

1h | Videos
Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

17h | Videos
Procurement delays lead to $5.98b undisbursed ADB loans

Procurement delays lead to $5.98b undisbursed ADB loans

4h | Videos
Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

15h | Videos