Mominul keeps on fighting but SL just 3 wickets away from victory

Mominul Haque has put up a stern fight and shown good composure to keep the Sri Lankan bowlers at bay in the morning session of the fourth day's play. But, the match is almost out of hand for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh reached 129/7 at launch since starting day on 47/5. The hosts still need a mammoth 382 runs to win the Test.

Mominul is unbeaten on 46 off 112 balls.

Taijul Islam was trapped in front by Rajitha on the first ball he faced today. He bagged six runs before departing.

After that, Mehidy Hasan Miraz came in and provided good support to Mominul. They played the ball on its merit and kept the scoreboard ticking.

But, Rajitha lured Mehidy into a false stroke and nicked him off in the slip cordon, thereby breaking the 66-run stand between the duo.

Miraz scored 33 off 50 balls.

The Sri Lankan pace bowlers resorted to the short ball ploy at the fag end of the morning session to Mominul and had him in a tangle a times with attacking field sets.