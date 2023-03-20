Tamim first Bangladeshi to reach 15,000 international runs

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 05:47 pm

Tamim first Bangladeshi to reach 15,000 international runs

The southpaw made his international debut in 2007. He played 383 international matches so far and scored 15,009 runs.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Tamim Iqbal has written many 'first' histories in Bangladesh cricket with the bat. Monday was another day when he became the first Bangladeshi batter to reach 15,000 international runs. 

Tamim, who is leading in runs and centuries list for Bangladesh, was 14 runs away from achieving the feat. He reached the milestone with a double off the third ball of the ninth over. However, he could have been dismissed in the same delivery as he slogged and the ball rose into the sky. But it landed safely in 'no man's land'. 

He has scored 5,082 runs in 69 Tests, which is the second-highest among Bangladeshi batters.

The left-handed opener has scored 8 thousand 169 runs in 236 ODIs and is the highest scorer for Bangladesh in this format. In the shortest format, Tamim bagged 1,701 runs in 74 matches.

Tamim is the only batsman from Bangladesh to have a century in T20Is. He also tops the list of centuries as well as runs in ODIs. 

This experienced batsman has bagged 15 centuries in Bangladesh's favorite format. 

But Tamim didn't reach 15,000 runs for Bangladesh alone. He played four matches for the World XI, scoring 57 runs. 

Comments

