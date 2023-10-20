Tamim episode has hurt Bangladesh in this World Cup: Ashraful

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 October, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 12:07 am

The opener was left out due to fitness issues amid strong differences with skipper Shakib Al Hasan and the team hasn't really shone with the bat.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

There was a phase in the 2000s when Mohammad Ashraful was the poster boy of Bangladesh cricket. A century on Test debut at the age of 17, against Sri Lanka in 2001, and another in Bangladesh's first-ever ODI win over Australia in 2005 only seemed to confirm the impression that he was a precocious talent destined for big feats.

As the years passed though, Ashraful turned into a cautionary case of an unfulfilled promise. He reached rock bottom when he admitted to match-fixing in 2013 as his international career ended at 28, after playing 61 Tests, 177 ODIs and 23 T20Is.

Currently in India for the ODI World Cup as an expert for a Dhaka-based sports network, Ashraful, 39, was forthcoming on all things concerning cricket in Bangladesh.

"When I started, we had just got Test status. The talent was fine back then. I was considered a talent. I made a century on Test debut. After 23 years (of getting Test status), we should have been much better. The talent is there. Tanzid (Hasan) looks talented. He has the shots. But more than talent, you need to be a performer," Ashraful said on the sidelines of the India-Bangladesh game on Thursday.

"When I started, the role models were Aminul (Islam), Habibul (Bashar), Akram Khan. Now the role models are Tamim (Iqbal), Shakib (Al Hasan), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur (Rahim). So, the young players should be better than them," he added.

Ashraful was also critical of Tamim's omission for this World Cup. The reason cited by the selectors was a back injury that Tamim has been battling for some time, but there seems to be more to it than meets the eye. His subsequent squabbles with Shakib haven't made for pleasant viewing either. Shakib has called Tamim "childish" and alleged that the opener has put himself ahead of the team's needs.

"Look at New Zealand. (Kane) Williamson got injured at the IPL, but New Zealand still chose to take him to the World Cup. Bangladesh could have handled the Tamim situation differently. He's someone who has played international cricket for 17 years. You can't treat him like that. It's not good," Ashraful lamented.

According to Ashraful, it has affected Bangladesh's performances at this World Cup. "Three months ago, things were looking good for Bangladesh in one-day cricket in particular. Suddenly, Tamim got injured and he left. We were genuinely hoping we could make the semis. But the performances haven't been there at this World Cup," he said. "We don't have players even of the calibre of Afghanistan in the shorter formats. Look at the likes of (Mohammad) Nabi and Rashid (Khan). They have been there for a few years."

For Bangladesh's young cricketers, Ashraful believes there needs to be a better pathway.

"When you play well in U-19 cricket, you should be in U-21, U-23 and A teams. You can fast-track one or two players who are very good but can't do it with everyone. You can't bring them to the senior team straightaway," he said.

It's been a decade since Ashraful last played for Bangladesh, but he continues to play the game at the lower levels. "I am still playing domestic cricket. I played first-class cricket and List A cricket last season. I also played club cricket in England. I will play club cricket in England next season too."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Tamim Iqbal / Mohammad Ashraful / Bangladesh Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

