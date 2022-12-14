Taijul stars in opening session as Tigers rattle India with three wickets

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 12:01 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Taijul Islam starred in the first session of the first Test against India as he picked up a brace in Chattogram. India eventually bagged 85 runs for the loss of three wickets before lunch. 

Pacer Khaled Ahmed picked up the other wicket. 

India, who won the toss and opted to bat first, got off to a decent start, before losing three wickets in quick succession.

Shubman Gill fell for 20 and shortly after KL Rahul was cleaned up for 22.

Taijul, who was the pick of the bowlers from the Bangladesh camp, trapped Virat Kohli for 1.

Rishabh Pant then smashed a quick 29 off 26 balls, which did see India recover after early blows. The wicketkeeper-batter is batting alongside Cheteshwar Pujara, who has so far accumulated 12 off 32 balls.  

