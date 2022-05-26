Taijul fined for breaching ICC's code of conduct in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was slapped with a 25 percent fine of his match fee after throwing a ball at Sri Lanka senior cricketer Angelo Mathews during the third day's game of the second cricket Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

According to the ICC Code of Conduct, his behaviour is a Level 1 offence.

He was found to have breached Article 2.9 which relates to throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate or dangerous manner during an international match.

The incident occurred in the 69th over of Sri Lanka's innings on Wednesday, when Taijul, after fielding the ball on his follow-through, threw it in the direction of Angelo Mathews, hitting him, when the batter was within the popping crease and not intending to take a run, according to an ICC statement.

Taijul admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Taijul's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 365 with Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 175 and Liton Das scoring 141 but Sri Lanka made a strong reply, reaching 282-5 at the end of the third day's play.