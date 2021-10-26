'Outside comments don't concern me': Ottis Gibson reacts to Mashrafe's claim

Bangladesh's on-field fielding has been under scrutiny for some time now. But since the last match against Sri Lanka where Litton Das dropped two catches which eventually cost Tigers the match, the fielding problem has been highlighted and discussed even more in the last few days.

Tigers' bowling coach Ottis Gibson, in his pre-match press conference, said that the coaching unit tries to back the player despite any miss rather than blaming him.

"It goes back to the individual and how he sees it. From a coaching point of view, we back the player. We remind him of the quality, role and value that he brings to the team. We also remind him that four more games are left in the group stage," Gibson said about the team's reaction after Litton's missed chance.

"So if he takes a brilliant catch, everyone says something completely different. Anybody can drop catches at any time, and we mustn't allow that one dropped catch to affect the player too much. Nobody is blaming that player for the game," he added.

Earlier today ex-skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza talked about coaches' role during the game in a post on his social media. Gibson was asked whether this would affect the team in UAE.

"I have no thoughts whatsoever. That doesn't interest or concern me, whatever anyone outside of our circle is saying. We can't control what people are saying on social media. We can only control what is being said in and around the group. We know what we do here as a coaching group here," Gibbson answered.

Bangladesh will face current World champions England tomorrow in Abu Dhabi.