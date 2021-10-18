Campher creates T20 World Cup history, becomes the first bowler to take four wickets in four balls

Netherlands were already struggling. They were 50 for 2 after 10 overs when Curtis Campher came on to bowl his second over. But there were more miseries waiting for the Netherlands.

Campher gave away only two runs in the 11th over and picked up four wickets in four consecutive deliveries. He created history as he became the first-ever bowler in T20 WC history to pick up four wickets in four balls.

He first picked up the wicket of Colin Ackermann who was caught behind for 11 off 16. Then came veteran Ryan ten Doeschate who has been having a poor run in 2021. Doeschate, who announced his retirement from county cricket last month and has not been in great form, was gone for a duck being trapped LBW. Scott Edwards came on to bat to face the hattrick ball. He was hit on the front pad, Campher appealed for an LBW, but was not given. Ireland went for a review and umpire Rod Tucker was made to reverse his decision.

Campher became the only second bowler to complete a hattrick in T20 WC. But it was not over there.

Campher went on to pick up another wicket in the very next ball. He destroyed Roelof van der Merwe's stumps to bag four wickets in four balls and became the first-ever bowler to bag four in four in T20 WC history.

Previously, Brett Lee picked up a hattrick against Bangladesh in 2007 T20 WC while Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga picked up four in four in T20I cricket.

Campher finished his spell with a figure of 4-0-26-4.