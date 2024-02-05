Stokes proud of England's 'rookie' spin attack despite defeat

Sports

Reuters
05 February, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 05:56 pm

Related News

Stokes proud of England's 'rookie' spin attack despite defeat

"Looking at them, five or six Tests between them, to bowl the way they did yesterday without Joe - what they produced was incredible," Stokes said after India beat them by 106 runs to level the five-match series 1-1.

Reuters
05 February, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 05:56 pm
Stokes proud of England&#039;s &#039;rookie&#039; spin attack despite defeat

England captain Ben Stokes said he is proud of his inexperienced spinners, who gave a good account of themselves even in their defeat in the second Test against India on Monday.

Spin plays a crucial role in India and it was no different in the first two matches of the five-Test series with England going with only one fast bowler in each match.

England suffered a setback when Jack Leach, their spin spearhead, hurt his knee in the series opener in Hyderabad and was ruled out of the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

To make it worse, part-timer Joe Root hurt his finger on Sunday and bowled just two overs in India's second innings.

Rehan Ahmed, playing his third Test, combined with Tom Hartley, who debuted in Hyderabad, and debutant Shoaib Bashir to claim 15 of the 20 Indian wickets, which pleased Stokes.

"Looking at them, five or six Tests between them, to bowl the way they did yesterday without Joe - what they produced was incredible," Stokes said after India beat them by 106 runs to level the five-match series 1-1.

"They showed a lot of maturity and skills beyond their years and I am very proud of them."

Veteran James Anderson, England's lone fast bowler in the conTest, also impressed in his 184th Test producing moments of exceptional seam bowling claiming five wickets.

Stokes doffed his hat at the craft and longevity of Anderson, who seemed locked in a battle for one-upmanship with India counterpart Jasprit Bumrah.

"Anderson was amazing," Stokes said.

"You look at him and the way that Jasprit Bumrah this week, you are watching two incredible bowlers.

"Jasprit is obviously on the opposing side but sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and say, what a player. But Jimmy is exactly that as well."

England were on the back foot after conceding a lead of 143 but chasing an improbable 399, they frequently put the Indian bowlers under pressure with their aggressive batting.

"There are times when you have scoreboard pressure and a lot of runs to chase down, and that's when our approach and how we want to go about things really comes out," Stokes said.

"I thought today, we applied ourselves and put their bowlers under pressure and it was great."

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Ben Stokes / Shoaib Bashir / Tom Hartley

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

7h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

9h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

9h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

1h | Videos
What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

6h | Videos
US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

8h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

7h | Videos