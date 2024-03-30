Sri Lanka openers keep Bangladesh at bay as hosts drop catches

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne finished the first session of the second Test against Bangladesh unscathed as Sri Lanka reached 88-0 at lunch on day one at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. 

Madushka (55*) notched up his half-century after being dropped by Mahmudul Hasan Joy on nine at slip off debutant Hasan Mahmud. He was accompanied by Karunaratne (33*). 

Hasan bowled nine overs in the first session and did decently with the new ball. Shakib Al Hasan, back in the XI after a year, took the new ball as the first-change bowler but did not bowl more than two overs.

Bangladesh bolstered their batting by including Shakib and went with two pacers instead of three. On the other hand, Sri Lanka made a forced change, bringing in Asitha Fernando in place of Kasun Rajitha.

