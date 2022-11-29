Southgate set to make surprising midfield change against Wales

Sports

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 03:10 pm

Related News

Southgate set to make surprising midfield change against Wales

This could mean Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford spearheading the attack, it should still be a strong England team taking the field.

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 03:10 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Jordan Henderson will get the nod from Gareth Southgate for England's final World Cup Group B game against Wales on Tuesday.

The Liverpool captain will replace Jude Bellingham in midfield, giving the 19-year-old a well-deserved rest ahead of the knockout stages - as long as England avoid a defeat by a four-goal margin.

Henderson came on for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who is 13 years his junior, against the USA but failed to make a difference in a drab performance.

Bellingham was outstanding against Iran in England's opening game of the tournament, scoring the first goal of a 6-2 rout with a fine planted header. Like much of the team, however, he struggled to make an impact against the USA in the following 0-0 draw.

Henderson, at his third World Cup, will likely partner Declan Rice in midfield with more changes expected in other areas of the pitch. It will be the 72nd cap for his country.

With qualification to the round of 16 all but ensured, Southgate can afford to give game time to some of the players in his squad who have yet to feature beyond substitute appearances.

This could mean Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford spearheading the attack, it should still be a strong England team taking the field.

Knowing a win will guarantee top spot and a draw could risk them moving back into the runner-up position, there is still something to play for.

Wales, on the other hand, must beat England and hope for a draw between Iran and the USA to advance to the knockout stages.

FIFA World Cup 2022

England Football Team / FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / Gareth southgate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

4h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orchids full of rich qualities

Orchids full of rich qualities

1h | Videos
Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

17h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

18h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill