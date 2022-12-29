South Africa's loss vs Australia in 2nd Test strengthens India's chances to qualify for WTC final

Following the massive win, Australia further strengthened their position at the top of the World Test Championship table.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australia registered a heavy win over South Africa in the second Test in Melbourne, sealing the three-match series on Thursday.

The Pat Cummins-led side secured an innings victory over the Proteas as South Africa's disappointing outings with the bat continued Down Under.

After the visitors were bowled out for 189 in the first innings, the Aussies put up a mammoth score of 575/8 with centuries from David Warner (200*) and Alex Carey (111); Australia then bowled the Proteas out on 204, clinching an innings-and-182-run victory.

Following the massive win, Australia further strengthened their position at the top of the World Test Championship table.

The 12 points Australia received for the win takes them to 132 points from 14 matches this period, with their win percentage boosted to an impressive 78.57% following the victory.

Australia are now well-placed for a berth in the final of the World Test Championship; they have five Tests remaining in this cycle of the tournament (one against South Africa and four against India, who are second).

Team India, meanwhile, also solidified their second position in the table with a 2-0 clean sweep win over Bangladesh last week.

The KL Rahul-led side registered a dramatic three-wicket win over the hosts in Dhaka, as the side recovered from 74/7 to successfully chased down a 145-run target.

The top-two teams qualify for the final of the tournament that place in June next year at The Oval.

Prior to their loss in the second Test, South Africa were at 54.55 percentage points in the table; however, they fell to the third spot with 50.

Sri Lanka are now third with 53.33 percentage points, resulting in India further solidifying their second spot.

Pakistan are taking on New Zealand in a two-Test series; however, the chances for both sides to reach the final are roughly over.

The four-match series between India and Australia will be key, especially for the former – a win for the Indian team will most definitely confirm a final between both sides in England.

In addition, South Africa will take on West Indies in a two-Test series while New Zealand host Sri Lanka for two matches in this WTC cycle as well.

Here's the WTC table after Australia's win in the second match of the series against South Africa:

Team Percentage Points
Australia 78.56
India 58.93
Sri Lanka 53.33
South Africa 50
England 46.97
West Indies 40.91
Pakistan 38.89
New Zealand 25.93
Bangladesh 11.11

