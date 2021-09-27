Sourav Ganguly's friend to compete in BCB election

Iftekhar Rahman Mithu played in the first division of Bangladesh domestic cricket for a few years. But he is a well-known face of domestic cricket as an organizer. Iftekhar has been involved in domestic cricket since the 1980s.

While working as an organizer, Iftekhar formed a friendship with India's legendary captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. There are rumours that he is going to contest for the post of director in the BCB election on Ganguly's recommendation.

Iftekhar, who took councilorship from second division club Fear Fighters, bought the nomination papers last Saturday. He submitted his nomination to BCB on Monday. He also received good wishes from his friend Sourav Ganguly before taking part in this election.

Iftekhar said that if the director is elected, he will be able to do some work with Ganguly in global cricket politics for the sake of friendship.

Iftekhar is going to take part in the BCB election from category-2. In this category, 16 people will contest for 12 director posts.

After submitting his nomination at the BCB office on Monday, Iftekhar said, "Like many of you journalists, he (Sourav Ganguly) has been my friend for a long time. He also knows that I am competing in this election. He wished me good luck."

"Even if there is friendship, there is a formality of everything. He will not be able to break the official decorum even if he wants to. However, for the sake of friendship, he may do something in future. But officially he is the president of BCCI. And whether I'm elected or not, Sourav Ganguly has a different relationship with Bangladesh cricket. He sees Bangladesh cricket differently."

Iftekhar is one of the closest friends of Sourav Ganguly. Ganguly mentioned Iftekhar as a member of his family in his autobiography 'Century Is Not Enough'.

In 1989, Ganguly's elder brother Snehashish Ganguly played for Gulshan Youth Club in the Bangladesh domestic league.

Then Snehashish said that his 16-17-year-old younger brother Ganguly also played well. Iftekhar also approached Ganguly to play domestic cricket. Despite the agreement, Ganguly did not play in the end. But at that time his friendship with Ganguly developed. Which gradually became stronger.

Iftekhar Ahmed wants to use his experience of working in domestic cricket as a director.

BCB elections will be held on October 6. Nomination papers were distributed on September 24 and 25. The date for submission of nomination papers is September 28. The selection and list of candidates will be published on September 27. If someone's nomination paper is cancelled, the appeal will be accepted and a hearing will be held on September 29. Withdrawal of nomination papers and the final list of candidates will be released on September 30. The final results will be announced on October 7, the day after the election.