Souleymane magic gives Mohammedan Fed Cup glory after 14 years in dramatic final against Abahani

Souleymane Diabate's magic in a fiery Dhaka Derby against defending champions and arch-rivals Abahani in an eight-goal thriller gave Mohammedan Sporting Club a long-awaited Federation Cup triumph after 14 years at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Comilla on Tuesday.

The men in Black and White won the tiebreaker 4-2 after the match ended 4-4 after extra time, their 11th Federation Cup triumph.

The final was full of twists and turns and it in some ways reminded many of the Fifa World Cup 2022 final.

Mohammedan had the last laugh thanks to their substituted goalkeeper Ahsan Habib Bipu who saved two penalties in the tiebreaker after Souleymane's four goals brought the men in Black and White back in the game a number of times.

Mohammedan came back from behind twice in a comeback of the ages.

Abahani were 2-0 up in the first half but Mohammedan fought back early in the second half to make it 2-2 in the 60th minute before Abahani went ahead once again in the 65th minute.

However, Mohammedan made it 3-3 at the end of the regular time as Souleymane claimed his hattrick.

The men in Black and White took the lead in the extra time through a penalty only for Abahani to equalise in the dying minutes thanks to a stunner by Rahamat Mia as the match ended 4-4 going into the penalties.

Ahsan Habib Bipu was substituted in the 115th minute after Mohammedan's regular keeper Sujon was injured trying to save a volley in the 111th minute.

Prior to that Sujon saved a number of shots from Abahani forwards and was giving Emiliano Martinez in the Fifa World Cup 2022 final vibes.

Bipu came clutch and saved penalties from Abahani skipper Raphael Augusto and Daniel Colindres who played in the 2018 Fifa World Cup with Costa Rica.

Mohammedan last won the Federation Cup in 2009 beating Abahani in penalties, just like Tuesday and this is their first trophy overall since the 2014 Independence Cup triumph.

These two teams last met in a cup final back in 2011 where Abahani came victorious in the Super Cup and this truly was sweet revenge for the men in Black and White.

Mohammedan skipper Souleymane not only had the winners' trophy to lift, but he also bagged a few personal trophies as well. He was named the player of the final and the tournament at the same time. He was also the top scorer of the tournament with eight goals to his name.