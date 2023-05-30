Souleymane magic gives Mohammedan Fed Cup glory after 14 years in dramatic final against Abahani

Sports

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 08:00 pm

Related News

Souleymane magic gives Mohammedan Fed Cup glory after 14 years in dramatic final against Abahani

The men in Black and White won the tiebreaker 4-2 after the match ended 4-4 after extra time. This is their 11th Federation Cup triumph.

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Souleymane Diabate's magic in a fiery Dhaka Derby against defending champions and arch-rivals Abahani in an eight-goal thriller gave Mohammedan Sporting Club a long-awaited Federation Cup triumph after 14 years at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Comilla on Tuesday.

The men in Black and White won the tiebreaker 4-2 after the match ended 4-4 after extra time, their 11th Federation Cup triumph.

The final was full of twists and turns and it in some ways reminded many of the Fifa World Cup 2022 final.

Mohammedan had the last laugh thanks to their substituted goalkeeper Ahsan Habib Bipu who saved two penalties in the tiebreaker after Souleymane's four goals brought the men in Black and White back in the game a number of times.

Mohammedan came back from behind twice in a comeback of the ages.

Abahani were 2-0 up in the first half but Mohammedan fought back early in the second half to make it 2-2 in the 60th minute before Abahani went ahead once again in the 65th minute.

However, Mohammedan made it 3-3 at the end of the regular time as Souleymane claimed his hattrick.

The men in Black and White took the lead in the extra time through a penalty only for Abahani to equalise in the dying minutes thanks to a stunner by Rahamat Mia as the match ended 4-4 going into the penalties. 

Ahsan Habib Bipu was substituted in the 115th minute after Mohammedan's regular keeper Sujon was injured trying to save a volley in the 111th minute.

Prior to that Sujon saved a number of shots from Abahani forwards and was giving Emiliano Martinez in the Fifa World Cup 2022 final vibes.

Bipu came clutch and saved penalties from Abahani skipper Raphael Augusto and Daniel Colindres who played in the 2018 Fifa World Cup with Costa Rica. 

Mohammedan last won the Federation Cup in 2009 beating Abahani in penalties, just like Tuesday and this is their first trophy overall since the 2014 Independence Cup triumph.

These two teams last met in a cup final back in 2011 where Abahani came victorious in the Super Cup and this truly was sweet revenge for the men in Black and White.

Mohammedan skipper Souleymane not only had the winners' trophy to lift, but he also bagged a few personal trophies as well. He was named the player of the final and the tournament at the same time. He was also the top scorer of the tournament with eight goals to his name.

Top News / Football

Mohammedan Sporting Club / Federation Cup Football / Dhaka Abahani

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

8h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

11h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

43m | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

1h | TBS Stories
“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

5h | Corporate Talks
Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget