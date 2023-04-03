Son's illness puts Tamim Iqbal's participation against Ireland in Mirpur Test in doubt

Sports

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 07:52 pm

Related News

Son's illness puts Tamim Iqbal's participation against Ireland in Mirpur Test in doubt

The Tigers' search for a Test victory at home after three years has already been hit by injury and sickness.

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 07:52 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

A full-strength Bangladesh side is raring to end their long drought in Test cricket as they get ready to face Ireland in the one-off Test in Mirpur starting from Tuesday. They haven't won a single Test match since January 2022. And at home, they last won a Test back in February 2020. 

But the Tigers' search for a Test victory at home after three years has already been hit by injury and sickness. They first lost Taskin Ahmed due to a side strain on Monday. And now, Tamim Iqbal's participation in the match is a doubt due to his son's illness.

Tamim's son, Arham Iqbal is sick. The Country's arguably finest opener is currently busy with his son. That is why the team may have to rethink their plan for the only Test against Ireland.

"Tamim is currently going through some problems. His son is very sick. He is busy with that. I'm not sure whether he will finally play or not. We hope he will play, but we have to understand it's a family problem," Jalal Yunus, the chairman of BCB's cricket operations, said.

Tamim returned to international cricket after seven months through the England series earlier this month. His absence from the red ball cricket is even longer. He last played a Test match in June last year.

If Tamim doesn't play in the end, Mahmudul Hasan Joy may get an entry in the playing XI. He will be opening the batting for the Tigers along with Shadman Islam.

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / BD vs IRE / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

10h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

12h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

12h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

1h | TBS World
Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

6h | TBS Stories
Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

10h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

10h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties