Son's illness puts Tamim Iqbal's participation against Ireland in Mirpur Test in doubt

A full-strength Bangladesh side is raring to end their long drought in Test cricket as they get ready to face Ireland in the one-off Test in Mirpur starting from Tuesday. They haven't won a single Test match since January 2022. And at home, they last won a Test back in February 2020.

But the Tigers' search for a Test victory at home after three years has already been hit by injury and sickness. They first lost Taskin Ahmed due to a side strain on Monday. And now, Tamim Iqbal's participation in the match is a doubt due to his son's illness.

Tamim's son, Arham Iqbal is sick. The Country's arguably finest opener is currently busy with his son. That is why the team may have to rethink their plan for the only Test against Ireland.

"Tamim is currently going through some problems. His son is very sick. He is busy with that. I'm not sure whether he will finally play or not. We hope he will play, but we have to understand it's a family problem," Jalal Yunus, the chairman of BCB's cricket operations, said.

Tamim returned to international cricket after seven months through the England series earlier this month. His absence from the red ball cricket is even longer. He last played a Test match in June last year.

If Tamim doesn't play in the end, Mahmudul Hasan Joy may get an entry in the playing XI. He will be opening the batting for the Tigers along with Shadman Islam.