Shoaib Malik is not available for third T20I against Bangladesh

All-rounder Shoaib Malik is not available for the third and last T20I against Bangladesh in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Dhaka due to the illness of his only child.

Shoaib will leave the squad today and travel to Dubai before the match.

Pakistan men's national T20I squad will depart to Pakistan via Dubai tomorrow at 6:40 pm.

Spinners Usman Qadir and Imad Wasim will stay in Dubai for couple of days with their families.

Pakistan men's national Test squad will leave for Chittagong tomorrow at 2:45 pm.

Vernon Philander will leave the test squad on 1st December. He was only available for 3 T20Is and 1st test.

Pakistan to feature in a two-match test series against the home side.

First test will commence from 26 November in Chittagong while the last test will be played from 4 to 8 December in Dhaka.