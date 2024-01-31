Shoaib Malik returning to play for Fortune Barishal

Shoaib Malik is set to return to play for Fortune Barishal in the ongoing Sylhet phase on 3 February, an official press release from the team confirmed.

"Pakistani senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik will rejoin with the Fortune Barishal on 2 February 2024. In the Sylhet phase Barishal will play the last game against Khulna on 3 February," the press release read.

Malik abruptly left the Fortune Barishal camp after the Dhaka phase as he had some 'pre-committed media duties' in Dubai. Reports in some local and Indian media suggested that his departure was linked to his no-ball spree against the Khulna Tigers in their second match in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

Malik controversially bowled three consecutive no-balls against Khulna in his team's defeat during the Dhaka phase.

But both the owner and Malik called the rumours 'baseless' at that time. A day after his contract termination, the all-rounder released a statement via X, formerly Twitter, and attached a video of Barishal owner Mizanur Rahman where he confirmed that the team doesn't have any complaint and never gave any kind of information that can support the reports.

" I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumors. It's crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it. Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let's prioritize accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence. Thank you for your love & support as always," Malik said on his social media handle.