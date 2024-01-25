Malik leaves Fortune Barishal, Shehzad named as replacement

Sports

Malik featured in all of Barishal's matches in the first Dhaka phase but was not really at his best. The all-rounder grabbed headlines after revealing marriage to actress Sana Javed amid rumours of separation with tennis player Sania Mirza.

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik won't play further part for Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), said the team on Thursday. 

Malik featured in all of Barishal's matches in the first Dhaka phase but was not really at his best. The all-rounder grabbed headlines after revealing marriage to actress Sana Javed amid rumours of separation with tennis player Sania Mirza.

Against Khulna Tigers, he bowled three consecutive no-balls which sparked some debate.

Malik left for Dubai for personal reasons after the Dhaka phase but won't be returning according to his team's statement. 

Malik's compatriot Ahmed Shehzad will replace him at Fortune Barishal. 

