Shikhar Dhawan named India captain for West Indies ODIs; Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah rested

Sports

BSS
06 July, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 07:43 pm

Related News

Shikhar Dhawan named India captain for West Indies ODIs; Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah rested

Top names including all-format captain Rohit Sharma, star batsman Virat Kohli and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been rested and are not part of the 16-member touring group.

BSS
06 July, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 07:43 pm
Shikhar Dhawan named India captain for West Indies ODIs; Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah rested

Opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in three one-day internationals in West Indies later this month with Ravindra Jadeja named deputy in the squad announced on Wednesday.

Top names including all-format captain Rohit Sharma, star batsman Virat Kohli and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been rested and are not part of the 16-member touring group.

The three matches will be played at Port of Spain on July 22, 24 and 27, followed by five Twenty20 internationals.

The left-handed Dhawan, 36, has previously led the team in ODI and T20 matches in Sri Lanka last year.

During that tour he became the oldest person to captain India in the 50-over format at the age of 35.

India, who lost their Covid-delayed fifth Test to England on Tuesday, will play three T20 matches and three ODI games in England before touring the West Indies.

Bumrah captained in the absence of Rohit, who missed the Test due to Covid but will return to lead the team in the white-ball matches in England.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

9h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

10h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

2h | Videos
Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

8h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’