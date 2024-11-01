Litton Das out, Nahid Rana in as Bangladesh announce ODI squad for Afghanistan series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the squad for the three match ODI series against Afghanistan in the UAE.

Batsman Litton Kumer Das is a notable omission. He was not considered for selection as he is still suffering from fever which had kept him out of the second Test against South Africa.

The Bangladesh team will depart for Dubai in two groups on Saturday and Sunday. The ODIs will be on 6, 9 and 11 November. All the matches are at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium:

1. Soumya Sarkar

2. Tanzid Hasan Tamim

3. Zakir Hasan

4. Nazmul Hossain Shanto (Captain)

5. Mushfiqur Rahim

6. Mahmudullah Riyad

7. Tawhid Hridoy

8. Jaker Ali Anik

9. Mehidy Hassan Miraz (Vice Captain)

10. Rishad Hossain

11. Nasum Ahmed

12. Taskin Ahmed

13. Mustafizur Rahman

14. Shoriful Islam

15. Nahid Rana