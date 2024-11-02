Saifuddin's brilliance propels Bangladesh into Hong Kong Sixes semi-finals

Sports

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 05:03 pm

Despite their late efforts, the UAE ultimately fell short, allowing Bangladesh to secure a dominant victory and advance confidently into the semi-finals.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

With a stellar all-round performance from Mohammad Saifuddin, Bangladesh claimed a decisive victory over the UAE in the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Sixes, securing their place in the semi-finals.

The UAE, having won the toss, opted to field, giving Bangladesh the chance to set the score. Opening with Zisan Alam and Abdullah Al Mamun, Bangladesh got off to a strong start, scoring nine runs in the opening over. The aggression ramped up in the second over, as both openers unleashed an array of fours and sixes to add a further 20 runs.

Bangladesh's momentum continued into the third over, with another 16 runs added, bringing the total to 45 without loss. Mamun departed in the fourth over, but not before smashing a quickfire 31 off just 11 deliveries.

Saifuddin entered towards the end of the innings and added to the fireworks, smashing 36 runs off just nine balls and remaining unbeaten. Zisan also held his ground to the end, scoring a solid 34 off 17 deliveries. Bangladesh closed their six-over innings at 111 for one, with Mohammad Zuhaib taking UAE's only wicket.

UAE's chase got off to a rocky start, with Saifuddin making an immediate impact by claiming two wickets in the first over. While Abu Hider Rony kept the run rate down in his over, Abdullah Al Mamun's following over proved costly as he conceded 28 runs, though he managed to dismiss the dangerous Sanchit Sharma.

Despite their late efforts, the UAE ultimately fell short, allowing Bangladesh to secure a dominant victory and advance confidently into the semi-finals.

